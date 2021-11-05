Ananya Pandey Likely To Be Summoned Again By NCB In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

As the investigation into the Aryan Khan case continues, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to summon actress Ananya Pandey once again for interrogation, sources told Republic TV on Friday. Ananya Panday has been summoned at least thrice for questioning in the Mumbai drugs case over her alleged WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, answering the summons on two of those dates.

The 23-year-old was supposed to arrive at the NCB office on October 25 for a third time but decided to skip the summons due to personal commitments and requested the agency for a further date.

Probing the finances of all accused related to the case, the NCB is likely to check the accounts of both Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday. The duo had allegedly discussed procuring marijuana. Aryan Khan, who was arrested with other accused on October 2 in the Cordelia cruise drugs case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 29. He appeared before the NCB on Friday to mark his weekly presence before the anti-drug agency.

The Bombay HC had issued a detailed order bail order wherein it mentioned that Aryan should appear before the NCB every Friday. In addition, he was also asked to surrender his passport.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 2, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and cash Rs. 1,33,000. According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to the deep sea for a sundowner party. E

Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.