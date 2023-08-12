'Anarchy, Jungle Raj In Bengal,' BJP President JP Nadda Lashes Out At Mamata Banerjee

BJP national president JP Nadda, who reached West Bengal on Saturday (August 12), slammed Mamta Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. He said, "There is violence, anarchy and jungle raj in West Bengal, but Mamata didi goes around the world projecting herself as a 'champion of democracy.'”

Nadda lauded measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If there is a pro-people, pro-poor and pro response government it is PM Modi’s government. PM Modi’s leadership has strengthened democracy however, Mamata Banerjee has murdered and crushed democracy.”

While interacting with election candidates & families of West Bengal Panchayat Poll victims Nadda said, “We will fight democratically but we will lead to the conclusive end and see how democracy is saved in Bengal.”

'Bengal in trouble'

The party president further said that “Bengal has contributed a lot in the freedom struggle. From here we got religious leaders, who gave direction to the country. Leaders who fought against social evils were found from here. The leadership that gave direction to the art world came from Bengal. The one who gave a shape to the language and culture met Bengal, but today it is sad to say that the Bengal, which gave leadership to the country, is today going through trouble.”

Nadda said that today corruption and crime are at its peak in Bengal, a record of scams is being created.

“Many of their leaders are in jail and Mamta didi asks for proof,” he said.

He further warned Banerjee stating, “Mamata didi, do as much as you can, suppress as much as you want to, we will fight in a democracy and BJP will become the voice of Bengal and will be vijayashree.”