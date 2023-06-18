Ancient Ramayana-Mahabharata Era Bamboo Huts Make Comeback In Jammu | Watch

As seen in Ramayana and Mahabharata, the ancient huts made of bamboo are making their debut in Jammu City as part of the Jammu Smart City Project. The project has been launched on a trial basis in the Bus Stand area of Jammu and will be extended after the successful conduct of the pilot project.

The bamboo huts have been designed in such a manner that they retain the ancient look, while bringing modern-day comfort to those living inside. Rohit, who works in the company assigned with the task of building these huts, told Republic that these bamboo huts are designed in such a manner that it holds their ancient looks but are solid enough to tackle gusty winds as the frame has been built from strong iron which provides it deterrence to windstorm.

“The bamboo huts that are being installed here are on a pilot project basis as part of the Jammu Smart City Project and are fitted with waterproof plastic sheets in between layers of bamboo which not only save it from rain but also helps to maintain the temperature in case air conditioners are installed,” he added.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (MoS PMO), Dr Jitendra Singh informed Republic that they were the first to introduce bamboo to Jammu and Kashmir, with the presence of the Bamboo Cane Centre on the Guwahati-Shillong Highway. They brought in experts from there and even created a bamboo orchestra in Dogra, he said, adding that bamboo is a versatile material that can be used to make furniture, walls, panels, garments, and even paper.

MoS Jitendra Singh gives credit PM Modi for bamboo revolution in India

Dr Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the steps taken to promote the bamboo revolution in India. He mentioned that when they realized India was importing incense sticks (Agarbatti) from Korea and Vietnam, despite having an abundance of bamboo, they brought the matter to PM Modi's attention. "We were getting the same from Korea and Vietnam, despite all the bamboo brings with us. We took up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he allowed us to bring an amendment to Indian Forest Act, 1927; a 100-year-old Forest Act was amended, and Home-Grown Bamboo was exempted," he said.

Terming the move of the amendment as an employment generator, the Minister said that amendment enables the livelihoods of forest communities as well as private growers. It will also help the youngsters of the region, especially Reasi, Samba and Udhampur districts to use it as a startup avenue, he added.