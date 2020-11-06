Andaman And Nicobar Command Conducts A Joint Services Exercise ‘Bull Strike’

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) on Thursday, November 5, conducted a three-day joint services exercise called 'Bull Strike' at the remotely located Teressa Island, military officials informed. The drill saw participation from three service components of the ANC- elements of Indian Army's Parachute Brigade, MARCOS (Marine Commando Force) and Special Forces, officials added. The exercise commenced on Tuesday, November 3 and ended on Thursday, November 5.

Exercise focussed on improving interoperability and synergy

The exercise focussed on improving interoperability and synergy among the three services that is the Army, Navy, and Air Force to maximize combat potential, officials said. The troops of the Navy, Army, and Air Force of the ANC were mobilised for amphibious landing, in close coordination with the para drop (parachute drop) of Special Forces as part of the exercise, the officials added.

"The major training activities comprised combat free fall and para drop from strategic lift aircraft C-130 by a company of Para Commandos from the mainland, action by MARCOS of Indian Navy and Special Heli Borne Operations (SHBO) by Indian Army Ghatak platoons," said an official.

Further, the exercise was carried out at Teressa island, which is situated in the strategically important Nicobar group of islands, the officials said. Ground-based manoeuvres, tactics and procedures for joint operations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were rehearsed, they added. Additionally, the search and rescue (SAR) and medical evacuation procedures were also practiced by participating troops, the officials added.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief of the ANC, witnessed the exercise on the final day and addressed troops. He also complimented them for achieving high standards of training and exhorting them to maintain the highest state of operational readiness at all times.

