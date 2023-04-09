Andaman And Nicobar Command Conducts ‘Ex KAVACH’ To Enhance Warfare Capabilities

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) conducted a large-scale Joint Military Exercise ‘Ex KAVACH’ involving the assets of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. The exercise began on February 23 and concluded on April 7, 2023.

The exercise was aimed at improving the joint warfare capabilities between the forces. Apart from this, the purpose of the exercise was to improve the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by enhancing interoperability and operational synergy among the three forces.

According to the government’s press release, the elements of the ‘Shatrujeet Brigade’ of the Army, Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD), Special Forces of the Navy and Amphibious troops of the ANC, participated in the multi-domain exercise involving amphibious landing, air-landed operations, heliborne operations and rapid insertion of the Special Forces from the mainland on a remote Island of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Demonstrating the capabilities and preparedness of the Armed Forces to safeguard India's maritime interests and ensure the security of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, ‘Exercise KAVACH’ effectively showcased the professionalism and synergy amongst the different components of ANC while conducting successful joint operations in a complex and dynamic environment.

Impressive demonstrations of rapid response capabilities during the exercise were witnessed by Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command Lieutenant General Ajai Singh. He complimented the troops for their professional conduct and successful operations.

Notably, through such exercises, the nation continues to strengthen its defence capabilities, whilst promoting peace and security in the region.