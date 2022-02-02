Andaman & Nicobar Islands CS directs engineers to complete Flat Bay water supply project in time bound manner

Port Blair, Feb 2 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain has directed the engineers of Andaman Public Works Department (APWD) to complete the Flat Bay Water Supply Project in a time bound manner.

The project aims to provide water supply to Port Blair Municipal area as well as the adjoining areas of Mithakhari, Chouldari and Namunaghar in the union territory, an official release said.

The chief secretary further directed that the project must be executed on a war footing by the concerned engineers in public interest and shall be regularly monitored by the Secretary (APWD) so that there is no slip-up in the time lines and project cost aspects and in any such over-runs, the respective engineers shall be held personally responsible.

The Geo Technical Investigation has began and the completion of the project will yield 65 MLD of water. The project shall be sufficient to meet the water demand for the next 50 years for Port Blair and surrounding fast growing rural areas of Mithakhari, Namunaghar and Chouldari, it added. PTI COR RG RG

