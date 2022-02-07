Andaman & Nicobar logs 19 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair, Feb 7 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 9,915 as the union territory reported 19 new infections, six more than the previous day, a health department official said on Monday.

The archipelago now has 199 active COVID-19 cases, with five patients admitted to hospital and 194 in home quarantine, he said.

Altogether 9,587 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has tested 6,87,360 samples for COVID-19 till date and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

A total of 6,05,113 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory so far, the official added. PTI COR RG RG

