Andaman & Nicobar logs 2 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair, Mar 15 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported two new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 10,027, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The union territory now has only two active COVID-19 cases, while 9,896 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands had reported zero COVID-19 case on Monday.

The administration has so far tested 7,05,653 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.42 per cent.

A total of 6,08,782 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, with 3,03,835 people with both doses of the vaccine, the official added. PTI COR RG RG

