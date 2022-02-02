Andaman & Nicobar records 22 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair, Feb 2 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases, five more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 9,826, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The union territory now has 335 active COVID-19 cases while 9,362 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 62 in the last 24 hours, he said.

Of the 335 active cases, only six patients are admitted to hospital while 329 are in home quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory had reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and 54 recoveries on Tuesday.

The administration has so far tested 6,85,244 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.43 per cent.

A total of 6,04,415 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, with 3,04,328 receiving the first dose and 3,00,087 both doses of the vaccine, the official added. PTI COR RG RG