Andaman & Nicobar records one new COVID-19 case

Port Blair, Feb 20 (PTI) The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded only a single new COVID-19 case, pushing the tally to 10,001, a health department official said on Sunday.

Twenty-three more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,833, the official said.

The archipelago now has 39 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands had reported six new cases and 28 recoveries on Saturday.

A total of 6,95,216 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

The union territory administration has so far inoculated 6,06,824 beneficiaries with COVID-19 vaccine, including 3,02,072 people with both doses of the vaccine, the official added. PTI COR RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)