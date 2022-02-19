Andaman & Nicobar records six new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair, Feb 19 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported six new COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,000, a health department official said on Saturday.

Twenty-eight more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries 9,810, the official said.

The archipelago now has 61 active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

A total of 6,94,614 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

The administration has so far inoculated 6,06,705 beneficiaries with COVID-19 vaccine, including 3,01,960 with both doses of the vaccine, the official added. PTI COR RG RG

