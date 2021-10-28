Andaman & Nicobar reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair, Oct 28 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,650, a health department official said on Thursday.

The archipelago had recorded zero COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The union territory now has five active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, the official said.

One more person recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,516, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has far tested 5,92,748 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.29 per cent.

A total of 4,86,550 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, of which 2,93,342 have received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,93,208 both doses of the vaccine, the official added. PTI COR RG RG

