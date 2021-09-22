Andaman & Nicobar reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair, Sep 22 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported five new COVID-19 cases, three more the previous day's count, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,607, a health official said on Wednesday.

All the five new cases were detected during testing at the Veer Savarkar Airport here, he said.

Passengers arriving by flight have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test at the airport before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The archipelago now has 17 active COVID-19 cases, of which 16 cases are in the South Andaman district and one in North and Middle Andaman district, the official said.

Three more persons recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,461, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours.

The union territory administration has so far tested 5,34,985 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.42 per cent, he said.

A total of 4,25,681 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, of which 2,87,095 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,38,586 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official said, adding that the total population of the union territory is around four lakh. PTI COR RG RG