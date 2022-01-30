Andaman & Nicobar Reports 53 New COVID-19 Cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded a dip in new COVID-19 cases as the union territory reported 53 new infections, 13 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 9,743, a health department official said on Sunday.

The archipelago now has 449 active COVID-19 cases while 9,165 people have recovered from the disease including 79 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The union territory had reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and 95 recoveries on Saturday.

The administration has so far tested 6,83,852 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.42 per cent.

A total of 6,03,987 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, of whom 3,04,248 have received the first dose and 2,99,739 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official added.

