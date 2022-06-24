Andaman and Nicobar reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair, Jun 24 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported six new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 10,114, a health department official said on Friday.

The Archipelago now has 35 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Five more persons recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,950.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129.

The union territory had reported five COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the official added. PTI COR RG RG

