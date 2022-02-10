Andaman & Nicobar reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Port Blair, Feb 10 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded a dip in new COVID-19 cases as eight people tested positive for the infection, 10 less than the previous day, pushing the total caseload to 9,951, a health department official said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The union territory now has 168 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,654 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The administration has so far tested 6,89,216 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

A total of 6,05,689 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, the official added. PTI COR RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)