Andaman And Nicobar Reports 83 New COVID-19 Cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more than the previous day, pushing the tally in the union territory to 9,605, a health department official said on Thursday.

Of the 83 new cases, 10 were detected during testing at the airport and 73 during contact tracing, he said.

The archipelago now has 545 active COVID-19 cases while 8,931 people have recovered from the disease, including 112 on Wednesday, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory had reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and 94 recoveries on Wednesday.

The administration has so far tested over 6.81 lakh samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.39 per cent.

A total of 6,30,884 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, the official added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)