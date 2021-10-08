Andaman LG discusses with Scindia about operationalisation of water aerodromes in islands

Port Blair, Oct 8 (PTI) The Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral D K Joshi (Retd) discussed with the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about operationalisation of water aerodromes in the islands, an official release said.

Joshi who is also the vice-chairman of Islands Development Agency called on Scindia on Thursday in New Delhi.

He discussed greenfield airports coming up in the union territory, operationalisation of water aerodrome in Shaheed Dweep, Swarap Dweep, Long Island and Port Blair for sea-plane operations with the Civil Aviation minister, the release said here.

The LG also urged the Union minister for introduction of additional routes, augmentation of inter-island connectivity with larger capacity helicopters and giving impetus to civil aviation infrastructure in the islands, the release added. PTI COR RG RG

