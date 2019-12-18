Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati Farmers Protest Against CM Jagan Mohan's Idea Of 3 Capitals

Farmers in various areas of Amaravati on Wednesday, December 18, held protests against the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to have three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. Protests erupted at Mandadam, Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Kishtayapalem, Tulluru saying they entrusted the land with the government under the land polling scheme, hoping that capital will remain forever.

Farmers held a sit-in protest on the roads of Venkatayapalem. The protesters sat on the road with pesticide tins in their hands in Tullur also. They demanded that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister should take back his remarks.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has raised the idea of three capitals for the state to boost the "decentralized development". Transport was interrupted at the protest sites for hours and heavy police force was also deployed to prevent any serious incident.

READ | CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Hints At Having Three Capitals In Andhra Pradesh

Reddy's idea of three capitals

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan on Tuesday, December 17, made an announcement in the state assembly that the state will have three capitals. According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital. The concerned committee will submit its report by next week after which the final decision will be taken.

READ | ‘Andhra To Have 3 Capitals’ Declares CM Jagan Mohan Reddy; Naidu Terms It As 'Tughlaq Act'

The Andhra Pradesh government has not been keen on Amaravati. In a written reply in the state legislative council, it was stated that there was no proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati. However, Reddy has now come up with the idea of three capitals. Ever since the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in May, there were indications that the government may shift the capital out of Amaravati. After Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister, all works in Amaravati were kept on hold, pending a probe into the alleged irregularities by the previous government in awarding contracts and in allotting prime lands to those close to then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Minister: No Plans To Shift Capital From Amravati For Now

(With inputs from ANI)