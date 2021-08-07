Andhra Cabinet Approves Compensation To Agri Gold Victims Who Deposited Less Than Rs 20000

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved clearing dues of the Agri gold victims who had deposited less than Rs 20,000. The state Transport and Information Minister, Perni Venkataramaiah, confirmed that the state government has already distributed a compensation of Rs 2,38,0070,000, to 3,40,000, to all those Agri gold victims who have deposited Rs 10,000 or less. The state government has also received approval from the Andhra Pradesh cabinet on launching several big projects.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh CID (APCID) officials asked beneficiaries to submit their bank identity proof, bank account numbers, along with other details, including deposit receipts, original claim bond, pay order, and ward volunteer names before August 12. The state CID officials have started enumerating and verifying the beneficiaries. However, before disbursing the amount, the officials will first verify the submitted details. The officials also informed those who received Rs 10,000 in the first phase will not get anything, and those who had deposited Rs 10000 to Rs 20000 are eligible.

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet approved payment of Agri gold victims

While speaking to the media, Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that, along with approving compensation for Agri gold victims, the state government has approved multiple other projects. The minister said the cabinet has sanctioned Rs 5155.73 crore for the development of Greenfield Port at Machilipatnam in Krishna and the development of Greenfield Airport at Dagadarthi in Nellore. He also confirmed that the cabinet had approved the project of building Bhavanapadu Port in the Srikakulam district and sanctioned Rs 4,361.91 crore.

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves state government projects

On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet has flagged off the launch of 'YSR Nesthanna Nestham', which will provide Rs 24,000 annually to the weaver family on August 10. The Cabinet has also approved the proposal of the state government to set up the Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) consisting of the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation, Kovvuru, and Nidadavile corporations with an extent of 1566.442 sq km. The project will also take some areas of the Godavari and Eluru. He further explained that the Andhra assembly had given the nod to rename Godavari Urban Development as Kakinada Urban Development Authority and approved the proposal shifting the Lokayukta from Hyderabad to Kurnool.

(With ANI Inputs)

IMAGE: PTI/TWITTER/PERINANI

