Andhra: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Govt Official For 'derogatory Posts' Against Judges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the Guntur court against an accused in a case related to derogatory posts on social media against Judges and Judiciary. The agency has filed charges against Lingareddy Rajasekhar.

The CBI had registered a case last November against 16 accused and had taken over the investigation of 12 FIRs from the Andhra Pradesh CID in compliance with the High Court's orders.

The original FIRs were registered on the complaints from the Registrar General of Andhra Pradesh HC alleging that the key officials occupying significant posts in the Andhra Pradesh government were intentionally targeting the Judiciary by making derogatory posts on social media platforms against the Judges and Judiciary following some verdicts passed by the Court.

The CBI also initiated action against the accused after registering the case which sought the removal of objectionable posts from all social media platforms and public domains.

CBI arrests 5 over posts targeting judges

During the course of the investigation, the said accused (Rajasekhar) was arrested on July 9, 2021, in Andhra Pradesh's Cuddapah and was sent to Judicial custody. Searches were also conducted at his residential premises, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Altogether, five people have been arrested in the case so far. While the first arrest was made by the CBI on July 9, the latest arrests were made on August 7.

After registering the case, the central agency traced 13 of the 16 named in the FIR on various digital platforms, three of whom were found to be abroad. The CBI has so far examined 11 accused persons and arrested 5 of them. The case was registered in November last year under various sections of the IPC, including section 506 (criminal intimidation), and section 67 of the IT Act.