Andhra CID Summons Former CM Chandrababu Naidu after Fresh FIR Over Amaravati Land Row

In a massive development in the Amaravati land scam case, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) issued notice to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it in connection with its investigation into alleged insider trading and other irregularities in Amaravati.

Apart from former CM Naidu, a notice has also been issued to P Narayana, who was minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rule, to appear in-person.

The Andhra Pradesh CID officials on March 15, 2021, visited Chandrababu Naidu's Jubilee Hills house in Hyderabad and asked him to appear before it on March 23.

'Naidu's party associates forcefully took the lands of farmers'

As per the FIR filed by Mangalagiri MLA Sri Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Naidu's party leaders and associates threatened and forcefully took the lands of farmers as they had prior information that a particular region between Krishna and Guntur districts would be declared as the new capital of the state and that they purchased vast tracts of land at low prices.

The Andhra Pradesh CID has filed at least 20 cases on TDP leaders and real estate developers close to the party. However, on January 19, the Andhra High Court had dismissed the case of Insider trading case in the Amaravati land scam due to lack of evidence.

Post the filing of the new FIR, the TDP has taken two lines of attack - Naidu's son Nara Lokesh has ridiculed the Jagan government's efforts to implicate the former CM, whereas another senior party leader has counter-accused Jagan Mohan Reddy's late father and former CM YS Reddy of diluting relevant laws. The TDP has also accused the YSRCP of grabbing up to 400 acres of land at the family's estate.

'Private sale transactions cannot be criminalised on flimsy ground'

The Andhra High Court in its judgment had said that it cannot be understood by the court how private sale transactions can be criminalised on 'flimsy grounds' and criminal liability can be attributed to the buyers of the lands to prosecute them under criminal law.

The court had also observed that the lands purchased by the petitioners got valid registration documents. Purchase of lands with proper registration cannot be considered as a crime under Section 420 of IPC.

It is to be noted that the CID notices come two days after the ruling YSRCP won key municipal elections in the state.

In June 2019, the Andhra Pradesh government constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee and gave it the responsibility of verifying various allegations against the policies adopted, alleged acts of corruption, nepotism, and stealing of public funds. In this, the cabinet also examined the study of the new capital area known as Amaravati. Since then, the Jagan government has trifurcated the state's capital.

