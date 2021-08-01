Andhra CM Announces Compensation Of Rs 3 Lakhs For Families Of 6 Deceased Odisha Workers

In a shocking event, six migrant workers from Odisha were found dead in the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Initially, the cause of their deaths remained a mystery, but on further investigation, it was found that six of them succumbed to a massive fire that took place inside the shed. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the victims. The CM directed the authorities to make sure the owner of the aquafarm pays sufficient compensation to the relatives of the migrant workers.

The incident occurred at midnight in Lankavani Dibba village in Repalle Mandal of Guntur. According to locals, the six of them were natives of Odisha. They had migrated to this place to work on the aquafarm. All six of them were sleeping near the pond and did not wake up in the morning, said locals.

Fire incident claims lives of six Odisha migrant workers

The villagers suspect that the incident took place due to an electric short circuit as the worker was sleeping next to the pond. But after the forensic investigation, it was clear that the fire was caused by a burning mosquito coil that came in contact with chemical bags stacked inside the shed near the pond where workers were sleeping.

Everything inside the farm was burnt to ashes. The workers inside the premises were charred to death, their bodies were blackened and they were beyond recognition. The six of them were identified as Kiran, Manoj, Ramamurthy, Pandabo Mahendra, and Naveen. Their friends who worked with them revealed that they hailed from Raighar town in the Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announces compensation of Rs 3 lakh each

The Andhra Pradesh CM said the workers migrated from different states and came to earn their livelihood. Their death will cause heavy grief and loss on their families, so the state government will provide 3 lakhs each as compensation to their families. CM Reddy also said that the owner of the aquafarm should also pay an adequate amount of compensation to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Repalle police have registered a case under section 174 of the CRPC (suspicious death case). Soon the dead bodies will be handed over to the family members. The owner of the aqua company has been taken into custody for further investigation.

"We are shifting them to hospital. All six persons used to work at a prawn breeding pond. Cause of death is yet to be ascertained," said Chodayyapalem sub-inspector.

(With ANI Inputs)