Andhra CM Announces Rs.50 Lakh Assistance To Family Of Soldiers Martyred In J&K Encounter

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed as the Indian Army filed a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, July 8. During the encounter, two soldiers, including Reddy and Naib Sub Sreejith M succumbed to their injuries. One of the two martyrs is Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy from Andhra Pradesh.Taking pride in his “martyrdom”, the Andhra Chief Minister on Friday announced a financial support package of Rs. 50 lakh for Sepoy Maruprolu’s family.



In a tribute to the bravery of the martyred soldier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced his full support to the family of the soldier who lost his life in a counter insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir. CM Reddy said that "martyrdom" was a matter of pride and asked his officials to direct all support to the family of the braveheart hailing from Guntur district. CM was informed of Reddy’s sacrifice during his tour of the Kadapa district.





July 8 Insurgency Operation By Army in J&K

Two Pakistani terrorists were gunned down while two Army Jawans lost their lives in an encounter that broke out in the Dadal area of Sundarbans Sector along the Line of Control on Thursday. “Based on information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists in the area of Dadal, Sundarbani Sector, District Rajouri (J&K), Army had launched extensive search operations with effect from 29 Jun 2021.Subsequently, the information was corroborated on 08 Jul 2021, and a search and destroy patrol seeking proactive engagement with the terrorists, spotted the terrorists in the Dadal forest area, and challenged them. The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades leading to a fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan were killed. Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity have been recovered from the terrorists. In the operation, Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries. A detailed search of the area continues,” the Army said in its statement.

While in another operation on Thursday itself, one terrorist got killed while trying to enter the Indian Territory in Naoshera Sector along the Line of Control on July 07. He was part of a group that was tasked to carry out a major terror strike on the death anniversary of Hizbul Commander Burhan Wani but was averted timely.



