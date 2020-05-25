Andhra CM Completes One Year In Power; Says 90% Promises Made In Manifesto Fulfilled

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that 90 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto have been fulfilled during the first year of his government. Reddy made this statement at the inaugural day of 5-day session on 'Our Governance and Your Suggestions' held in Amravati, where 'Governance and Welfare' was the topic of the day.

The Chief Minister listed the efforts of the government for the people in villages and farmers. He added that the institution of village secretariats has stemmed from the interactions he had with the people during his 14-month 3,648 km padayatra where various sections of the people explained their woes to him.

"Just visualise a village with a population of 2,000 having a Village Secretariat, which serves as a delivery system of the government schemes. Surrounding it would be an English medium school with all the basic amenities. Rythu Bharosa Kendras, catering to all the needs of farmers from providing quality seeds to marketing have been set up. YSR Janata Bazaars where all agriculture produces would be available, and YSR Clinics with 24/7 service are also there," he said.

He further said that within four months of assuming office, his government could provide 4 lakh jobs in village and ward secretariats and no government has ever provided so many jobs in such a short span of time.

"It was a matter of pride that over 82 per cent of jobs went to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities. The system has been so effective that in the times of corona, three rounds of the household survey were held and pension money, ration, rice and pulses were provided by the social delivery system of village and ward volunteers," he said.

Reddy said the state has spent Rs 50 crore benefitting 3.57 crore people. Giving due importance to transparency, every village secretariat will display the list of beneficiaries giving an opportunity to those who missed out to apply. "It is done purely on a saturation basis without looking into caste, creed or political affiliation even. This is the social audit and transparency rolled in one," he said.

Andhra's COVID battle

Meanwhile, with 66 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2780, the health department said on Sunday. No deaths occurred due to the virus and the toll in the state remained at 56.

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, five were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the health department bulletin said. Samples of 11,357 people were tested and 29 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1807. The number of active patients is now at 764. Cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 153 with 119 active cases, it added.

