Andhra CM Directs Officials To Expedite Implementation Of 'one District, One Airport' Plan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the officials of the Infrastructure and Investments (I and I) department to expedite the development of the airports in all 13 districts of the state. Under the YSR Congress government’s ‘One District One Airport’ initiative, the CM asked the officials to build 7 new airports in the districts which don’t have airports.

CM Reddy praised each district airport scheme and asked the officials of the I&I department to ensure timely development of the airdromes in an identical fashion as others. He asked the officials to ensure that the new airports can handle even Boeing-type aircraft.

As per the statement released by the CMO, CM Reddy has directed officials to work on the expansion and refurbishment of the existing airports and deliver it in a stipulated timeframe. The state currently has 6 fully serviceable airports in the following districts- Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram, Kurnool and Kadapa.

Among the 7 new airports, CM Jagan Reddy had given stringent directions to ensure speedy development of the Bhogapuram and Dagadarthi airports and he wants them to be functional soon.

Notably, the government has announced the creation of 12 new districts in the state, however, there is no confirmation whether the new districts will have an airport each or not.

In light of the increased traffic at the Vijaywada airport, the YSR Congress president had urged that the expansion of the Vijayawada airport should be taken up on priority. The Airports Authority of India, incidentally, took over the extension of the Vijayawada airstrip and expanded the runway. He had also directed the officials to work on the expansion of other airports. The GMR Group was awarded the contract for the development of a greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district, more than a year ago, but work has not yet begun.



