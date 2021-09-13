Last Updated:

'Being ill-treated by employers': Andhra CM Jagan Asks EAM Jaishankar To Repatriate 'ill-treated' Workers From Bahrain

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to EAM S Jaishankar seeking the repatriation of several Indians workers in Bahrain who are being ill-treated.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that several Indians working in Bahrain, a middle-east country, are being ill-treated by their employers and have sought assistance from the Centre to return.

In a letter to EAM, Jagan said that the impacted workers also includes a sizable number of employees from Andhra Pradesh. He further said that the Andhra government will provide necessary help to the Central government in repatriating the affected workers from Bahrain.

"I would like to bring to your notice that several Indian workers, are being ill-treated by their employers in Bahrain and have sought the assistance of the Indian government to return to their hometowns in India," the letter said, "Among the impacted workers, a sizable number of workers belong to the state of Andhra Pradesh."

"I request the officials from your good office to reach out to Resident Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan or Officers from my office (Chief Minister's Office, Andhra Pradesh) for any assistance need for repatriating affected workers belonging to Andhra Pradesh," it added.

Earlier, several videos went viral on social media platforms in which people are seen asking the Indian government for help to help them get back to their respective hometowns in India. The workers claimed that they are being assaulted by a company without providing proper food and accommodation.

Some people also shared their personal details on Twitter while tagging EAM S Jaishankar and Indian Embassy in Bahrain. Replying to one of the tweets, MEA's Madad (Help) handle asked, "@IndiaInBahrain to look into the matter." It also advised the person to register a complaint at Madad Portal- madad.gov.in.

