Andhra CM Jagan Flags Off 14 New Medical Colleges; Bemoans Lack Of A Tier-1 City As A Hub

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday laid foundation stones for 14 out of 16 new teaching medical colleges and pledged that the state to emerge as a 'medical powerhouse'.

CM Reddy said, "We are laying the foundation stone for 14 out of the 16 new teaching medical colleges that the government is building. Works in 2 locations in Paderu and Pulivendula have already started, making it 16. Along with medical colleges, we are also constructing nursing colleges at all these locations. Like I have said before, the handicap we have is the state not having any tier-1 cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, or Chennai where lots of top hospitals are concentrated."

He added, "With us building these 16 new colleges, ensuring one for each parliamentary constituency lets us prepare ourselves better than any other state and helps us place ourselves at par with these cities and emerge as a medical powerhouse."

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced that it has extended the COVID-19 curfew in the state till June 10. "Curfew extended till June 10th in Andhra Pradesh. Timings remain the same," informed Chief Minister's Office.

The curfew was scheduled to end today. Now the restrictions have been extended by 10 more days. The relaxation time remains the same from 6 am to 12 noon.

COVID In Andhra Pradesh

The total COVID-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed 15 lakh on Sunday, resulting in a drop in the number of active cases as fresh positives too continued their downward slide for more than a week now. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, 21,133 COVID-19 patients in the state had recovered and 94 others succumbed while 13,400 new cases were reported, a health bulletin said. The gross positives went up to 16,85,142 and the recoveries to 15,08,515. The overall toll touched 10,832, it said. The active caseload is now 1,65,795.