Andhra CM Jagan Gets COVID-19 Vaccine; Vows To Complete State-wide Inoculation In 90 Days

Leading by example, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife YS Bharathi, took the COVID vaccine at 140th Ward Secretariat, Bharatpet of Guntur by initiating the vaccination process in the state. After vaccination, the Chief Minister was under medical observation for a while and later he interacted with doctors and secretariat staff. Chief Minister urged all the eligible people who are aged above 45 years to get vaccinated and also stated that the state-wide vaccination programme will be completed in 90 days. Reiterating that coexistence with COVID is inevitable, he said that vaccination is the only way to prevent infection.

Jagan Mohan Reddy further stated that the state government has started the mega vaccination drive like nowhere else in the country, by taking it through village and ward secretariats standing up as role-model for other states. A house-to-house survey would be conducted with village volunteers and Asha workers to ensure that every citizen eligible in the house gets vaccinated, CM added.

He also said that as part of precautionary measures, an ambulance will be made available along with the doctors and other medical staff at the secretariat, which will be taken as a unit and vaccination would be carried out like a 'yagana.' At the same time, Covid cases have been gradually rising in the state. Andhra Pradesh had reported 1,184 covid cases on Wednesday with 7338 active cases across the state.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.