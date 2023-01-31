Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Declares Visakhapatnam As State's New Capital

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday in a big statement said that Visakhapatnam will be announced as the state’s new capital in the coming days. He further stated that he will also shift to Visakhapatnam soon. The Chief Minister’s announcement came amid the ongoing row over the idea of of three capitals in the state.

Addressing the International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, “I am here to invite you to Visakhapatnam which will be our capital in the days to come. I will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come. Our government is organising a Global Summit on March 3 and 4 inVisakhapatnam."

TDP questions Jagan Mohan Reddy

Speaking to Republic TV, top TDP leader Kommareddy Pattabhi said, “Jagan Mohan Reddy does not have any authority to declare Visakhapatnam as the state’s capital. The issue is subjudice. The Supreme Court is reviewing the matter. Jagan Mohan does not have any respect for the top court.”

“Amaravati was decided to be the capital of Andhra Pradesh by the Sivaramakrishnan Committee under an act which was made by Parliament. How can the Chief Minister unilaterally decide that Visakhapatnam can be made the capital of the state? He has no respect for Parliament and Judiciary,” he added.

“People want development in the state and a divide can not be created by bringing this formula of three states. People have understood this and will give him an answer in the next polls,” the TDP leader added.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's 3 capital dream

Even after eight years of the bifurcation of the state, Andhra Pradesh till now does not have a proper state capital and the confusion regarding the capitals of the state is still on. After the formation of the YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister planned to develop three capitals for the state --Visakhapatnam (administrative), Amaravati (legislative) and Kurnool (judicial).

However, Reddy’s dream to create the three capitals for the state was opposed by the political Opposition, including the BJP, Jana Sena and the Left parties, and called for the retention of Amaravati as the state’s sole capital.