Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Reiterates Special Status Demand

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Friday and discussed various issues relating to the state, including the issue of pending funds from the Centre and the demand to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister was accompanied by YSRCP national general secretary Vijayasai Reddy V.

Apart from reiterating the special status demand for the state, Chief Minister Reddy also asked PM Modi to clear the pending funds of Rs 2,600.74 crore from the Centre for the Polavaram project. He further sought PM Modi’s intervention in the matter related to Telangana DISCOMS as it is yet to pay Rs 7,058 crore to Andhra.

CM Reddy reiterates special status demand

Urging the Prime Minister to include the state of Andhra Pradesh in the special status category, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the Centre has promised special status to the state at the time of the bifurcation of the state that took place in 2014.

The Chief Minister further revealed that granting special status to the state would result in the grants and tax concessions to the state, which would financially benefit the state. “Apart from large-scale industries, the service sector will also expand. It will help the state to move towards self-reliance. Therefore, I appeal to give special status to the state,” he added.

Pending funds for Polavaram project

Demanding funds for the construction of the Polavaram project, Reddy informed that the project will become a reality within a short time if the central government provides adequate support for this project. “The state government has spent Rs 2,600.74 crore from its treasury for the construction of the Polavaram project. These have been pending for the last two years. I request that appropriate directions be given for immediate payment of these dues,” he requested.

“I appeal that the Polavaram project flood victims be compensated as soon as possible. I would like to bring to your notice that as the delay increases, the cost of the project increases. Delays can be avoided if this assistance is provided to flood victims in a DBT manner,” he added.

Other demands of Andhra CM

Asking PM Modi to immediately pay attention to various issues of Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said, “It has been nine years since the partition of the state. Many bilateral issues related to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states remain unresolved. I request you to pay immediate attention to these.”

“Rs 36,625 crore is pending under resource gap funding for the financial year 2014-15. The central government said as a witness in Parliament that it will fund the resource gap. I request to release of these funds immediately and give appropriate instructions to the concerned departments,” he added.

He further requested PM Modi to grant permission for 12 medical colleges which are yet to receive clearance and allot required mines to APMDC to cater to the raw material needs of the steel plant in Kadapa district.