Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Congratulates 'RRR' Cast; Draws Flak Over ‘Telugu Flag’ Remark

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday sparked a massive controversy after he congratulated the RRR cast for making the “Telugu flag” fly high. Alleged of showcasing a “separatist mindset”, Reddy received criticism for intentionally separating himself and the southern state of Andhra Pradesh from the rest of the country.

Appreciating 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' for winning the Golden Globes 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted, “The Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the entire team of RRR. We are incredibly proud of you!”

Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country!

This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!!

Thank you…Jai HIND!🇮🇳 https://t.co/rE7Ilmcdzb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 11, 2023

Notably, the development came after SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' film song 'Naatu Naatu' became the first Asian song ever to win the Golden Globes Award.

‘You mean INDIAN flag right?’ asks singer Adnan Sami

Reacting to CM Reddy’s congratulatory message, Bollywood singer Adnan Sami took to Twitter and urged the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to stop separating the state from the rest of the country and asked him to remember that we all are Indians first. Sami also questioned Reddy over his usage of the word “Telugu flag”.

“Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you…Jai HIND!” Sami tweeted.

Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country!

This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!!

Thank you…Jai HIND!🇮🇳 https://t.co/rE7Ilmcdzb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 11, 2023

RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Golden Globes 2023

In a historic win, SS Rajamouli's directed 'RRR' on Wednesday won the 80th edition of the Golden Globes awards for Naatu Naatu in the best original song–motion picture category. The Telugu track was composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and was penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Soon after the announcement was made the RRR star cast was seen bursting into celebrations as MM Keeravaani went to receive the prestigious award.