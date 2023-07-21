Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Retaliates To Pawan Kalyan's '30000 Women Missing' Charge

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday (July 21) launched a personal attack on Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan over his 'human trafficking' allegation against village volunteers deployed by state government. While coming down heavily on Kalyan, the Andhra CM accused him of having an illegal relationship despite being married.

He said, "The adopted son (Pawan Kalyan) has only one work that is flirting with women and getting married, maintaining four years of relationship and then leaving her. Then once again marry another woman and leave her again, after that marry again and leave again. Despite being married, he has an illegal relationship with another woman and such a person speaks about our volunteers."

Pawan Kalyan, while addressing a public meeting in Eluru city on July 9, alleged that nearly 30,000 women were trafficked from the southern state and charged the village volunteers deployed by the state government for their involvement in trafficking. While claiming that he is privy to central intelligence, Kalyana asseerted that 30,000 women went missing from Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan may face legal action

Andhra Pradesh government-led by YSRCP has issued an order to launch a legal action against Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan over his 'defamatory' allegations against the village volunteers. The government said that it sanctioned a public prosecutor or law officer to lodge a complaint against the Jana Sena chief. It also mentioned that actions were taken after careful examination of his statement made in Eluru on July 9.

