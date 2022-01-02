Andhra CM Jagan Reddy To Meet PM Modi In Delhi; Discussion On Polavaram Project Key Agenda

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 3 in New Delhi. Apart from the meeting with PM Modi, CM Reddy is also expected to meet several Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah. According to sources, the Prime Minister's Office has confirmed the Chief Minister's meeting on Monday at 4 pm.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Delhi is predominantly aimed at discussions on the Polavaram project with PM Modi and Amit Shah. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the Centre had recently informed the Parliament that only after getting the requisite clearance from the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), will the irrigation component cost of Polavaram would be considered for grants.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Union Ministers in Delhi

It is further learned that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) will schedule a meeting of CM Reddy with Union Ministers depending on their availability. It is reported that the Andhra CM is keen on meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

More about Polavaram Project

Polavaram Project is a multi-purpose irrigation project of Andhra Pradesh. The project aims to facilitate the development of irrigation, hydropower, and drinking water to East Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, West Godavari, and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier on Dec 4, the National Green Tribunal had imposed a fine of Rs 243 crores on the Andhra Pradesh government for violating environmental norms while executing the construction of the Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project. It is to be noted that the state government has received the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) award for the speedy execution of the Polavaram multipurpose project on the Godavari river.

(Image: PTI)