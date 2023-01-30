Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's Flight Makes Emergency Landing Post Technical Snag; Probe Launched

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a technical snag was reported on his plane.

The flight is said to have taken off at 5:03 pm but the pilot noticed an anomaly soon after the plane departed. To avoid any mishap, the pilot safely landed the plane at the Gannavaram airport at 5:27 pm.

CM Reddy was en route to Delhi for the preparatory meeting of the Global Investor Conference. According to Republic's sources, there was a minor pressurisation problem but the plane headed back to the airport to ensure the safety of the CM.

#BREAKING | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's flight makes an emergency landing due to a technical snag at the Gannavaram Airport. pic.twitter.com/pm3HZzjzVD — Republic (@republic) January 30, 2023

The authorities have launched an investigation to find out what went wrong and what caused the technical snag which caused the emergency landing. Sources say that the CM and his officials are now finding alternative measures to reach Delhi.