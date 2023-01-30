Last Updated:

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's Flight Makes Emergency Landing Post Technical Snag; Probe Launched

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a technical snag was reported on his plane.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Jagan Mohan Reddy

The authorities have launched an investigation to find out what went wrong and what caused the technical snag ;Image: PTI


Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a technical snag was reported on his plane.

The flight is said to have taken off at 5:03 pm but the pilot noticed an anomaly soon after the plane departed. To avoid any mishap, the pilot safely landed the plane at the Gannavaram airport at 5:27 pm.

CM Reddy was en route to Delhi for the preparatory meeting of the Global Investor Conference. According to Republic's sources, there was a minor pressurisation problem but the plane headed back to the airport to ensure the safety of the CM. 

READ | Air India express flight enroute Muscat develops technical glitch, makes emergency landing

The authorities have launched an investigation to find out what went wrong and what caused the technical snag which caused the emergency landing. Sources say that the CM and his officials are now finding alternative measures to reach Delhi.

READ | Air Asia Lucknow-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bird hits plane
READ | MP CM Shivraj Singh's helicopter develops glitch, makes emergency landing in Manawar
READ | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in TN | Art of Living's statement
First Published:
COMMENT