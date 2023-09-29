Skill Development Scam: Andhra CID Team Arrives In Delhi To Serve Notice To Nara Lokesh

A team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Andhra Pradesh Police arrived in New Delhi on Friday to conduct searches to trace Nara Lokesh, the General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and son of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The officials will serve him notices under Section 41A of the CrPC, which states the appearance before police in connection with the ongoing Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.

This action comes after the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed Lokesh to accept all the notices and cooperate with the investigative authorities in the ongoing probe.

Notably, Lokesh is in the national capital to ensure the release of Chandrababu Naidu who is jailed in the alleged Skill Development Scam case. Lokesh had also met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a letter to seek her intervention in the case.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, TDP leader Deepak Reddy expressed concern over the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh. He said, "For the last two weeks, the ruling party YSRCP has been cooking up some stories and constantly spreading false propaganda saying that Nara Lokesh is absconding. This is completely false as he met the President of India and is meeting leaders in Delhi. Lokesh had challenged the Andhra Pradesh government, after which today the court clearly stated they can't arrest him and only question him as per the 41A notice. That's the reason they are claiming that Nara Lokesh has fled, which is misinformation and false propaganda".

Nara Lokesh gets protection in another case

In a big relief, Nara Lokesh has been granted protection in the Skill Development scam. The Andhra Pradesh HC has directed that the TDP leader cannot be arrested until the next hearing, which is on October 4. However, the CID is still looking for him in the Inner Ring Road case.

What is the case against Lokesh?

The case stems from an FIR filed by the CID in May 2022, which named Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Nara Lokesh, and others, citing alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by YSRCP MLA A Rama Krishna Reddy.

The complaint alleged that certain illegal and corrupt activities took place between 2014 and 2019, involving high-ranking government officials. These activities were related to the design of the master plan for the Andhra Pradesh Capital, the Capital City, and the alignment of the Inner Ring Road and its connected arterial roads.

The complaint further asserted that these actions were undertaken to benefit specific individuals and entities connected to the decision-making authorities, causing wrongful gain to them while inflicting corresponding wrongful losses on the general public and the public exchequer, thus constituting cheating.

“To cause wrongful gain to certain chosen persons and entities connected to the decision-making authorities, derived maximum pecuniary benefits and caused corresponding wrongful loss to the general public and the public exchequer thus amounts to cheating. The complainant requested necessary legal action in this regard”, stated the report.

