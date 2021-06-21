Andhra CM Lauds COVID Warriors For Likely World Record Of Single Day Vaccination In State

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday praised the efforts of the state authorities and medical fraternity for achieving a record 13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine inoculations in the state. He credited the efforts of "Village/Ward secretariats, Volunteers, ANMs, ASHA workers, PHC doctors, Mandal Officers, Collectors and Joint Collectors" in addition to thanking COVID-19 warriors who made this feat possible.

The appreciation comes after Andhra Pradesh on Sunday set a new record of single day COVID-19 vaccinations in the state. According to Andhra Pradesh CM, 13,72,481 vaccinations were conducted on Sunday, although a PTI report claims 13,26,410 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine in the state, nevertheless, the figure could well be a world record according to state health authorities. In the process, the state also crossed the one-crore mark in the administration of the first dose of the vaccine. So far, 1,06,91,200 people got the first dose and 27,02,159 the second dose since the vaccination program began on January 16.

In our ongoing fight against COVID-19, AP has set an example by administering 13,72,481 vaccine doses in a single day. Credit goes to the team effort by the Village/Ward Secretariats, Volunteers, ANMs, ASHA workers, PHC doctors, Mandal Officers, Joint Collectors & Collectors.1/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 21, 2021

With your efforts, we have proven to the entire country what we can do, if we are provided with sufficient number of vaccines. I take this opportunity to thank and congratulate every single 'Covid-19 WARRIOR' who has made this possible during these testing times. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 21, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Extends Lockdown Curfew Till June 30

The Andhra Pradesh government on June 18 extended the COVID-induced lockdown curfew in the state till June 30 with additional relaxations. All the districts can function with eased restrictions from 6 am to 6 pm but shops must close by 5 pm. The new guidelines came into effect from June 20. East Godavari is the only exceptional district to not operate as per new lockdown norms due to high COVID active cases. The relaxation in this district is from 6 am to 2 pm. East Godavari is the only exceptional district to not operate as per new lockdown norms due to high COVID active cases. The relaxation in this district is from 6 am to 2 pm.

COVID-19 cases and vaccination drive in India

On Monday, June 21, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the 28-crores mark.

According to the ministry, a total of 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses have been administered through 38,24,408 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, out of which 30,39,996 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India has continued to report a sustained slide in the daily new COVID-19 cases, as it reported 53,256 daily new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since 88 days.

The report said, "Less than 1 lakh daily new cases were reported for 14 continuous days now. India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's active caseload today stands at 7,02,887 today".