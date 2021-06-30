Andhra CM Promotes Women's Safety Through Disha App, Initiates Door-to-door Awareness

On Tuesday, June 29, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, participated in the promotion of the Disha app as part of the women security awareness program at Gollapudi, Vijaywada. The state government aims to reach over 1 crore users downloading the app.

Disha app is an initiative by the state government with regard to Disha's rape case of 2019. This app aims to alert the police of any kind of assault acted against women.

CM's take on the Disha app

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy informed that the horror incident of the Disha rape case at Prakasam Barrage extremely disturbed him. This unfortunate case made him design an app that functions to protect girls and women in danger by alerting the police. He is on a mission to spread awareness about the app not just in the cities but even in rural areas.

A door-to-door awareness campaign will be taken up. The volunteers will go to each house, explain the features of the app and help people download the same.

Disha app wins the confidence of people

As the app is designed to protect women from any danger while they travel alone or feel unsafe in any situation. So far, the app has gained the confidence of the people as nearly 17 lakh users have downloaded it.

Lakshmi Prashanthi, a Tekkali resident, said, " Today our community volunteer, Kothuru Gopal, had come to our locality to speak to us about the Disha app. He helped me install the app on my mobile phone and explained all the features of the app. Till now, if I had to travel all by myself, I would be concerned for my safety, as would be my parents, which is why I wasn't sent anywhere by myself, but now I can, all thanks to our Chief Minister".

Srikakulam volunteers, " The CM has introduced the Disha app to stand as a shield of protection for all women. The MLO and Mahila police through us volunteers, got this app installed into the phones of women and students in our assigned localities, and we familiarised them with its salient features. Now that women have downloaded the app, they can travel freely and fearlessly".

Functioning of Disha App

Disha App is an initiative taken by the Andhra Pradesh government to protect girls and women from assault by alerting the police. An alert will be sent o the Police control room if a woman in danger uses the app allowing the user to send the message. However, if the woman is not able to press the button then the woman can also send an alert to the police by shaking the smartphone 5 times. This mobile application has a single-touch SOS button that would help the women to alert the police control room and ensure a speedy response.

Android users can download this application from Google Play Store, whereas iOS users can download it from Apple App Store. The registration on the application can be done via mobile number.

