'Andhra CM Responsible If Anything Happens To Chandrababu In Prison', Says Nara Lokesh

An undertrial prisoner at the Rajahmundry Central Prison in Andhra Pradesh died due to dengue while undergoing treatment at the Kakinada government hospital on September 19, state police said.

After the prisoner's death, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh expressed apprehension over the health of his father and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu who is currently in remand in the same prison.

Naidu was held on September 9 in connection with the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam case. Nara Lokesh in a social media post on X on Thursday alleged that a conspiracy was being created to eliminate Chandrababu Naidu in prison.

Prison Department DIG Ravi Kiran said, "The prisoner, Ganjeti Weeravenkata Satya Narayana, had been on remand in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail since September 6 in a robbery case.”

Dengue infected prisoner brought to prison on Septmber 6

The prisoner who hailed from Dawleswaram was brought to prison on September 6 as he complained of fever and vomiting. He was taken to the Rajamundry Government General Hospital where he succumbed to Dengue, a police official said.

"On September 6, Satyanarayana was remanded to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail in a robbery case and he was shifted to Rajamundry Government General Hospital due to heavy fever and vomiting. The doctor declared that he was attacked by dengue. Doctors suggested better treatment for him and shifted him to Kakinada GGH. He died in Kakinada GGH while undergoing treatment on September 19," said Ravi Kiran, DIG, Prison Department.

Nara Lokesh alleges false case

Nara Lokesh, in his tweet further said that Naidu who has a Z+ category security, was lodged in the prison by implicating him in a false case.

TDP General Secretary further added that Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would be held responsible if anything happened to Naidu in the jail.

Lokesh also said he suspected that a plan was being made to expose Naidu to the mosquitos so that he also get infected with fatal diseases like Dengue.

(With inputs from ANI)