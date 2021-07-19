Andhra CM Reviews Progress Of Polavaram Irrigation Project; Conducts Aerial Survey

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, July 19, conducted an aerial survey of the Polavaram Project in West Godavari district. After taking stock, the chief minister reviewed the progress of construction work and held a review meeting with concerned officials to discuss steps to complete the project on time.

The video of the aerial survey was also shared by Andhra Pradesh's CMO. The officials briefed Reddy about the work completed in two years and informed him about the remaining work. Officials said work on the spillway was almost complete. Out of the 48 gates, 42 gates have been set up.

The CM also reviewed R&R and directed officials to ensure quality while setting up colonies. He asserted that rehabilitation should be provided to the displaced during floods. Reddy also said that he would visit R&R colonies next month.

Before Reddy's visit, the West Godavari district administration met villagers in the submergence area and promised full support.

District collector Kartikeya Mishra said that tribals from 19 villages in Polavaram and three villages in Velerupadu would be required to shift to the R&R colonies. He also affirmed that the project displaced families will be provided cash compensation of Rs 10 lakh each.

About Polavaram Project:

The Polavaram Irrigation Project, currently under construction, is a multi-purpose irrigation project situated on the Godavari river in West Godavari district. The project will confer irrigation benefits in the upland areas of Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, East Godavari and Krishna districts. The project has been accorded national project status by the Central government.

According to the government, the project will also envisage drinking water supply to Visakhapatnam Township and other towns and villages en route.

"The Polavaram Irrigation Project is essentially a diversion work. It picks up and diverts the flow of the River including releases from the upstream dams. It has also a live storage capacity of 2,136 million cusecs (75.20 TMC) provided between the FRL of +45.72 M (150.00 feet) and the minimum draw down level of 41.15 M (135.00 ft)," the government said.

The Centre has set a target of December 2021 for the completion of the Polavaram project, which aims to irrigate 2.91 lakh hectares, produce 960 MW of power and satisfy the water needs of industries and 540 villages in Andhra Pradesh.

