Andhra CM Speaks To Bharat Biotech, Hetero Drug MDs On Allocation Of Vaccine & Remdesivir

Amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the country, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday spoke to Barat Biotech's MD Krishna Ella requesting him for further allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses. Jagan Reddy also spoke to Hetero Drugs MD for allocation of Remdevisir drug which has been essential in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

CM Jagan establishing direct contact with Bharat Biotech is in the light of the Central Government's approval to COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of the vaccines manufactured, directly to the State governments and private hospitals across the country.

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19, several States especially Maharashtra and Delhi have reported a shortage of medical oxygen among other supplies, which has been instrumental in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Moreover, several States reported a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, while some centres have reported exhaustion of vaccine doses thus leading to the closure of vaccination centres. There has also been a shortage of Remdesivir reported in various places.

The Centre on Thursday stated that COVID-19 vaccine production is getting augmented. ''There is a promising pipeline of vaccine candidates and it will not be difficult to fulfil the obligation of vaccinating those over 18 years of age,'' a senior government official said.

While speaking to ANI, Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, said that the regulators have permitted stockpiling of doses before Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) so that the vaccines can be rolled out once approval is granted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a meeting with Chief Ministers of 11 States and Union Territories that are worst-affected by the second Coronavirus wave. Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi were amongst those who attended the meeting, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Niti Aayog's Dr. VK Paul.

Responding to the Oxygen crisis faced by States, PM Modi highlighted that there is a 'continuous effort' to increase the supply of medical oxygen, noting that industrial oxygen has also been diverted to meet immediate requirements.

The defence forces are stepping up and the Indian Air Force is being used across the States in order to enhance the speed of the medical supply, especially oxygen. As filled oxygen containers are not safe and cannot be carried by aircraft, Therefore, to save transportation time the IAF is flying empty containers to places where the oxygen can be filled and later can be moved to the respective states and cities. This whole process is being carried out to cut the time, to speed up the process.