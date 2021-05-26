Andhra CM Thanks Medical Fraternity For Their Unparalleled Services Amid COVID Crisis

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed his regard and gratitude to the medical fraternity for their incomparable service during the outbreak of COVID-19. Chief Minister Reddy attended a virtual conference with some doctors, nurses, and medical staff and conveyed his gratefulness.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "We salute each and every medical staff for their service. Every nurse stood strong like a mother and served lakhs of people across the state. You have risked your lives to save so many people. Kindly reach out to us if there is any assistance needed from our side."

The medical staff also appreciated Chief Minister and his administration's efforts in battling the coronavirus pandemic and lauded the initiatives taken by the government, as per an official statement.

CM appreciates the effort of local administration

YS Reddy acknowledged the efforts of the District Administration during the ongoing curfew which has been implemented in the state for almost a month. He appreciated the field staff of Andhra Pradesh including village and ward secretariats, ASHA workers, and volunteers for their relentless effort during the pandemic.

"The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts by the district administration for their efforts during the ongoing curfew which is being implemented in the state for almost a month now," read the statement.

Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours recorded 15,284 cases which is a development compared to the peak record of 24,170 cases a few days back. The state has 1,921,04 active cases and the total caseload is 16,244,95. Till date 14,219,64 have been cured and in the last 24 hours, 20,917 recovered from the virus. Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a total of 10,328 deads with 106 deceased in the last 24 hours.

Medical and Health Principal Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Anil Kumar Singhal has also directed the district collectors to identify the children who have lost both their parents due to COVID or Mucormycosis. The state administration of Andhra Pradesh has decided to create a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh for the orphans.

(Source- ANI)