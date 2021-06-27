Andhra CM To Attend Promotional Event To Spread Awareness About Disha App Among Women

In an attempt to spread awareness on Disha App and to ensure that every woman in Andhra Pradesh downloads the same, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 29 will be attending a promotional event. This promotional event will be held at Gollapudi.

What is Disha App?

Disha App is an initiative taken by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh to ensure the safety and well-being of women in the state. If a woman, finds herself trapped in a dangerous situation then this app allows the user to send an alert to the control room. However, if the woman is not able to press the button then the woman can also send an alert to the police by shaking the smartphone 5 times. This mobile application has a single-touch SOS button that would help the women to alert the police control room and ensure a speedy response.

Besides sending an alert to the police control room, this safety application also gives the option of sending an alert to the family members. 5 numbers of family or friends can be added to Disha App. Once, the woman in distress presses the SOS button, an alert will be immediately sent on the registered numbers.

Apart from the alert option, the 'Track My Travel' option has also been added to this application for the safety and guidance of women during travel. This application also gives the users the option to 'Dail 100' or 'Dail 112'. Not only this, but other special features have also been added to the Disha App, including finding out details of the nearest police station and police officials. Information regarding nearest hospitals, maternity centres, trauma care centres, blood banks, and pharmacies are also available on the application.

So far, this Disha App has been downloaded by over 16 lakh women and the Andhra Pradesh government has been constantly making efforts to promise the same among all women across the state. A special awareness drive is also being conducted by the state government to aware women living in rural areas. Android users can download this application from Google Play Store, whereas iOS users can download it from Apple App Store. The registration on the application can be done via mobile number.

(Image: ANI, PTI)