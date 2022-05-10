Andhra CM's Cousin Arrested In Bribery Case; CM Reddy Assures 'no One Will Be Spared'

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested ruling YSRCP leader and cousin of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in an alleged extortion case. The accused, YS Konda Reddy, had demanded bribe from the owners of SRK Constructions in Chakrayapet Mandal in exchange for allowing them to continue their project in the region. The leader is said to have 'threatened' the owners to get the work stalled using his clout in the government if the bribe was not paid.

As per the police, the company was awarded a tender for the construction of the Vempalli-Rayachoti road in Kadapa district, in the Chief Minister's Pulivendula constituency, the work of which has been ongoing for months. The matter came to light when YS Konda Reddy, who is also the YSRCP in-charge of Chakrayapet Mandal, decided to intervene in the project.

On Thursday, May 5, YS Konda Reddy demanded a bribe to allow the continuation of work and flaunted his clout to SRK constructions' owners. He warned that ongoing works would be stopped using his 'influence in the government', as per the police.

CM Reddy assures 'strict action' against kin

As per Kadapa district Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan, following his open threat and his connections to the Chief Minister, the company lodged a complaint in the Chakrayapet Mandal police station and a case was registered by the police.

Investigation into Konda Reddy's Call Detail Record (CDR) revealed that several calls had been made by him to construction company representatives in recent days. The YSRCP leader was found guilty of threatening contractors and was arrested subsequently. After being produced in a local court, he was remanded to judicial custody.

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a thorough probe into the extortion case and has assured that no one will be spared. Meanwhile, SP KKN Anburajan has urged the people to lodge extortion-related complaints on the number 14400 or contact the police in case such threats were being made.