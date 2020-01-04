Andhra Pradesh: 5 Held For Involvement In Circulating Fake Currency, Rs 1.2 Lakh Recovered

A gang of five was arrested by the Srikakulam district police for involvement in circulating fake currency at the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border near Mathala village in Kotturu Mandal.

As per the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raju Prasad, a massive amount of Rs 1.23 lakh was recovered. The accused identified as Meesala Prakash, Ponturu Ramarao, Sheik Nabi, Ramachandra Sundararao Patro, and Sasupalli Rajesh were arrested by the police on Friday.

"Fake currency of Rs 1,23,400 in total was seized from the five persons. Fake notes worth Rs 43,400 were seized from Meesala Prakash in the denomination of Eighty-two notes of Rs 500, one Rs 2000 note, one Rs 200 note, and two Rs 100 notes," Prasad told reporters.

"Fake notes in denomination of Rs 500 notes worth Rs 20,000 each were also caught from four persons Ponturu Ramarao, Sheik Nabi, Ramachandra Sundararao Patro, and Sasupalli Rajesh," he added.

The gang was purportedly cheating tribal people by circulating fake notes in the region. The arrest was carried out by a team led by DSP Raju Prasad with Circle Inspector (CI) Ravi Prasad and Sub-Inspector (SI) Balakrishna, among others in it. The sources of fake currency notes is ascertained, however, the investigation is underway.

Kolkata fake currency case

In a similar case, a person was arrested on January 3, from Kolkata's Park Circus area with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a value of Rs 7 lakh, police said. As per a senior police officer, acting on a tip, Kolkata Police's STF conducted a raid in the area under Beniapukur Police Station and nabbed a Malda resident in the process.

The currency with a face value of Rs 7 lakh was in Rs 2,000 denomination and Rs 500 denomination, the official said, adding that the accused appears to be part of an FICN gang. The accused was produced before a city court on Friday.

(With Agency Inputs)