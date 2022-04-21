Andhra Family Left Stranded On Road As Police Take Their Car For CM Jagan Reddy's Convoy

A family was left stranded on a road in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole after police took away the car in which they were travelling in, along with the driver, saying they needed it for the convoy of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the family was travelling in a cab to Tirupati and had stopped for dinner at a hotel in Ongole. A constable told them that they needed the vehicle for the convoy of the Chief Minister who is scheduled to visit Ongole on April 22.

Vemula Srinivas of Vinukonda of Palnadu district and his family members including two women and two children had to spend the night at the RTC bus stand at Ongole.

Criticizing the action, TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu termed as 'atrocious' the snatching away of a family's car by RTA officials for use in the convoy of the Chief Minister. Naidu said this exposed how the anarchic regime was afflicting the people of the State for the past three years.

TDP chief claimed that the officials atrociously forced the family to get down from the car and then drove it away in the name of the CM convoy. "Who gave the right to the officials to cause such inconvenience and suffering to a family by obstructing their journey?" he asked.

Andhra CM Jagan takes action

Meanwhile, CM Reddy took serious note of the incident and ordered departmental action against the erring officials who asked the cab driver to report to Ongole immediately for the CM’s convoy. At that time, the vehicle had been hired by the Srinivas family, which was on its way to the Tirumala pilgrimage.

“This kind of measure will not be tolerated especially when people are in trouble", CM Jagan added.

It is learned that two transport department officials from Ongole district including P. Tirupal Reddy, Home guard, and A. Sandhya, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector have been suspended.