Andhra Farmers Continue To Protest Against Three Capitals Proposal

Agitation by the farmers continues in Andhra Pradesh over the issue of having three capitals in the state. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed the idea of three capitals in the state - a Legislative capital in Amaravati, an Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, and a Judicial capital in Kurnool.

The idea, however, has been heavily opposed, especially by the farmers, who have been holding protests and march rallies against the decision. The protesting farmers said they donated thousands of acres of fertile land for Amaravati hoping that their future generations will reap benefits of the capital.