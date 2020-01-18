The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Andhra Farmers Continue To Protest Against Three Capitals Proposal

General News

Agitation by the farmers continues in Andhra Pradesh over the issue of having three capitals in the state

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Agitation by the farmers continues in Andhra Pradesh over the issue of having three capitals in the state. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed the idea of three capitals in the state - a Legislative capital in Amaravati, an Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, and a Judicial capital in Kurnool.  

The idea, however, has been heavily opposed, especially by the farmers, who have been holding protests and march rallies against the decision. The protesting farmers said they donated thousands of acres of fertile land for Amaravati hoping that their future generations will reap benefits of the capital.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TWO CONVICTED IN GANGRAPE
AMIT SHAH GETS A UNIQUE GIFT
RELIEVED MIRZA REACTS TO TITLE
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
RAUT TAKEN AWAY BY BELGAUM POLICE
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI