Andhra Government Appoints 481 Directors In 47 Corporations, Women Get 52 Pc Post

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed 481 directors to 47 corporations on Saturday to prioritise women and weaker sections of society, informed the Chief Minister's office on Saturday. As per the statement, 52% candidates appointed as directors are women, while 58% belonged to the SC/ST/BC and minority communities. The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has reiterated time and time again that the upliftment and empowerment of women and downtrodden communities feature among the topmost priorities of the administration. "The CM has ensured that this isn't limited to mere lip service. Giving 52% of the 481 posts of directors of 47 corporations announced today, to women and 58% to candidates hailing from the SC/SC/BC and Minority communities, reflects the very same," the CMO said.

This is an initiative by Andhra Pradesh’s government to act as a catalyst in the social upliftment of historically backward communities and give them a fair chance to compete. To emphasise the government's commitment towards the upliftment of minorities, the CMO stated that almost 60% of the posts in the state cabinet were occupied by candidates from the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities. The CMO said, "One Deputy Chief Minister post each has been given to the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities. Both the speakers of the Legislative Assembly and Council hail from the same communities. At least 50 per cent of the Rajya Sabha MPs nominated by the present-day government belong to the BC community. Out of the 15 members nominated to the Legislative Council, a whopping 11 hail from the aforementioned communities."

Andhra Government's inclusive policy

The CMO further gave details regarding the YSRCP government's inclusive policy in the state and said that the state will secure 50% of all nominated posts and contracts to the SC/ST/BC and minority communities and 50% to women. As per the CMO, at least 83% of the permanent posts in village and ward secretariats are secured by the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities. Out of 137 posts of chairmen of municipal corporations and Nagar Panchayats, half were given to the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities and a staggering 58% (79) to women.

(With ANI inputs)