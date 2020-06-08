Andhra Govt Allows 1 Week 'Work From Home' For Industries & Commerce Dept Employees

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday permitted all the employees of the Industries and Commerce Department to undergo home quarantine and work from home for a period of one week from June 8 to 14. The order issued by the Special Chief Secretary to the state government mentioned that one employee of the aforesaid department tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the tests conducted recently. However, employees will not only be available on the phone call, but their presence shall also be ensured as per the requirement of the concerned Secretary or senior officers. The Industries and Commerce Department has been directed to take appropriate action in this regard.

Andhra Pradesh Govt has permitted the employees of the Industries and Commerce Department to remain in home quarantine and work from home for a week till June 14 after one of the employees tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/HpVmrv8FNU — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

At present, there are 4708 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh out of which 2682 patients have been discharged while 75 casualties have been reported. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has decided to adhere to the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines for the phased reopening of prohibited activities outside the containment zones. For instance, hotels, restaurants have been allowed to restart operations from Monday onwards with social distancing measures. However, the people will have to wait for a few more days for interstate bus services to resume as the neighbouring states are yet to give their consent.

Any person desiring to come to the state via road, railways or air must register on the Spandana website. According to the prescribed protocols, individuals entering the state will be tested for COVID-19. For instance, passengers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh etc. shall have to undergo institutional quarantine followed by home quarantine for 7 days each. At the same time, travellers from other states are allowed to remain in home quarantine for 14 days after their swab sample is collected at entry points. Moreover, only 5% of the returnees from Hyderabad shall be tested as their influx is expected to be high.

