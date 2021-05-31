Andhra Govt Allows 'Krishnapatnam Medicine' Against COVID; Made By Bonigi Anandaiah

On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government gave the green signal for the use of a particular traditional medicine against for COVID-19 patients. ''Krishnapatnam medicine" has been claimed as a miracle cure for COVID-19 and has been prepared by an Ayurvedic practitioner Bonigi Anandaiah in Krishnapatnam village in SPS Nellore district. During a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government decided to permit the administration of three traditional drugs, simply named P, L and F.

However, the government did not permit Anandaiah to administer the eye drops that were allegedly found to enhance the oxygen levels within a few minutes. Since it would take 2-3 weeks for full reports to come in on the effectiveness of the eye drops, the government immediately did not permit its use.

The state government also conveyed this to the AP High Court -- which was hearing a written petition filed by Anandaiah that the drug prepared by him was unique in its combination and has been proven to be efficient with no possible side effects. He pleaded that it be categorised as a ''patent or proprietary medicine'' as defined under Section 3(h) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Anandaiah contended that his drug did not require any licence as he has been a practising Ayurvedic doctor for many years now,

Government's instructions on Krishnapatnam Medicine

Based on the report of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) the government decided on permitting the use of what is popularly called the "Krishnapatnam Medicine". The Government has further instructed that:

Patients should take regular medicines prescribed by the doctors and use Krishnapatnam Medicine alongside. It is a personal choice.

Patients should not visit Krishnapatnam for medicine instead send their relatives or someone who is known to collect it.

While distributing the drug, organizers should strictly follow the COVID protocols.

However, clarified that there was no evidence that the Krishnapatnam Medicine cured COVID-19.

18 ingredients in Krishnapatnam medicine

The state Ayush Commissioner, who inspected the preparation along with his team stated that for over three decades, Anandaiah had been practising the traditional systems. While he has administered four of his preparations, using herbs and natural spices, orally, one was given as eye drops.

"All are natural and he is not using anything else. He showed us the preparation process and also gave us the formula. We sent these samples for examination in the laboratory. Anandaiah was using 18 varieties of ingredients, including turmeric, honey, camphor, jeera and pepper for his preparations," added Commissioner.

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 7,827 new COVID cases with 21,133 recoveries and 94 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 1,65,795 with 15,08,515 total recoveries and 10,832 deaths.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY)